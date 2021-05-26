Don't let these 3 obstacles hold you back from career autonomy

…Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.