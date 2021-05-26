The Washington Post’s “The Afghanistan Papers” to be published by Simon & Schuster

Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary spoke with Kerry Hannon of Next Avenue about covering personal finance and her career. Hannon writes, “‘Oftentimes, when you’re seen as the ‘Black candidate,’ you’re seen as subpar, that they just had to hire you because you were Black,’ she told me. ‘It was really hard with people always questioning my credentials. I had to justify myself continuously. Some colleagues at The Washington Post were talking behind my back and I asked my editor at the time: Did he hire me because I was Black?’