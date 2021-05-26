Cancel
The Washington Post’s “The Afghanistan Papers” to be published by Simon & Schuster

By WashPostPR
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Simon & Schuster has announced the upcoming release of The Washington Post’s “The Afghanistan Papers." More information from Simon & Schuster:. THE AFGHANISTAN PAPERS is the groundbreaking investigative story of how three successive presidents and their military commanders deceived the public year after year about the longest war in American history by Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock, a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.

www.washingtonpost.com
