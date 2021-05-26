Cancel
Dearborn, MI

Motor City Brass Band returns, honors Dearborn veteran

The Oakland Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Motor City Brass Band emerges from COVID-19 quarantine to play its first concert in 455 days, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. The performance will feature the North American premiere of a "Angels From the Sky," a...

www.theoaklandpress.com
