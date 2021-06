Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash along Armstrong Road east of Leesburg Friday morning. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the intersection with County Road 200 East around 10:19 AM. They say 60-year old Spencer Shilling of Warsaw was westbound along Armstrong in a pick-up truck, when 25-year old Javier Garza of Warsaw, who was driving north on 200 East, pulled into the path of the pick-up truck.