Milwaukee Bucks: 3 trends that must continue as series shifts to Miami

Before tip-off on Sunday night’s season finale with the Chicago Bulls, the Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff fate was sealed. Earlier in the night, the Brooklyn Nets wrapped up the 2nd overall seed in the Eastern Conference, leaving the Bucks with a first-round playoff matchup against the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, drawing the Heat in the playoffs is a bit of salt in a still-fresh wound, as Miami bounced the Bucks from last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals in a 4-1 series. In a year when Milwaukee boasted the best regular-season record in the NBA and made quick work of the Orlando Magic in the first round, they were no match for former Marquette star Jimmy Butler, former Whitnall Falcon Tyler Herro, and a cast of solid components on an Erik Spoelstra-led team.