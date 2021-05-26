Milwaukee Bucks: 3 trends that must continue as series shifts to Miami
Utilizing their homecourt advantage, the Milwaukee Bucks have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. After narrowly escaping Game 1 thanks to a heroic game-winning jumper from Khris Middleton, the Bucks took the floor in Game 2 with a sense of urgency from the opening tip. Hitting a franchise playoff record 22 triples, the Bucks finished off a historic night as they trampled the Heat with a dominant 132-98 win on Monday.behindthebuckpass.com