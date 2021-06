Last week provided a glimmer of light for medtech after a rough few weeks as the industry continues to push in the right direction. MassDevice‘s MedTech 100 Index — which includes stocks of the world’s largest medical device companies — finished the week (May 28) at 108.5 points, producing a 0.7% rise from the 107.74-point mark set one week prior (May 21). It marks the second week running in which the industry produced an uptick, following its 1.4% rise from May 14 to May 21.