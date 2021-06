Medtronic wins CE mark for smart insulin pen, Guardian 4 sensor

General anesthetics will affect every patient differently when going under for surgery, so this experimental smart pen has been developed as a way to help make the process of administering just the right dose a little easier. The pen works by continuously monitoring for anesthetic drugs in the bloodstream to help anesthesiologists fine-tune the amount required to keep the patient sedated during the surgery. The device would be capable of using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms to administer additional sedation mediation at just the right level.