Stainless Steel Mixer Tap Market

One of the super specific features that’s long been on my dream home wish list? A retro-looking refrigerator in the bright color of my choosing—because even though I’m by no means a cook and don’t spend a ton of time in the kitchen, I can’t get over how stylish and fun these types of appliances look. But if bright colors aren’t for you, that’s ok. I’ve also seen an influx of appliances that are camouflaged to match kitchen cabinets and am loving that look, too. One thing overall is abundantly clear: designers are also ready to say goodbye to stainless steel refrigerators and embrace retro or paneled options ASAP—read on to learn why!