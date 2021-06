Apex Legends Season 9 introduced the brand new Legend known as Valkyrie. Since the beginning of the season, she has proven to be a hit among fans. Her ultimate ability allows players to take to the skies which has proven to be useful in many situations. This means being able to escape unfavorable situations, or find better positioning in or around the circle. Another benefit to her Ultimate ability is that both teammates can hold onto her as she lifts off. As a result, the whole team can redeploy to another part of the map. However, a bug has emerged in Apex Legends involving Valkyrie’s Ultimate ability and Gibraltar.