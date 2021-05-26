Amazon begins hiring for 2,000 jobs at CVG air hub

HEBRON, Ky. — Amazon officially opened applications Wednesday for 2,000 full-time jobs at its Amazon Air hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so here.

According to the megacorporation, each of the 2,000 new positions will pay at least $17.50 and offer a $2,000 signing bonus alongside benefits such as health insurance and parental leave.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations and we’re thrilled to start hiring at our state-of-the-art facility,” said Mike Flannery, Amazon Air’s regional director, in a news release. “Amazon creates great jobs that provide industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment where people can grow their careers.”

The $1.5 billion Amazon Air hub at CVG is part of a larger effort by the company — which has made two- and one-day shipping a new standard for ecommerce — to streamline transportation of its goods and improve shipping times.

“Amazon is helping build a better Kentucky, today and for the long-term,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “In creating thousands of jobs in Northern Kentucky offering health insurance, paid maternity and paternity leave, employee skills development and many other benefits, Amazon is creating career opportunities that extend well into the future.”