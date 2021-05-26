Cancel
Hebron, KY

Amazon begins hiring for 2,000 jobs at CVG air hub

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 15 days ago
HEBRON, Ky. — Amazon officially opened applications Wednesday for 2,000 full-time jobs at its Amazon Air hub at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so here.

According to the megacorporation, each of the 2,000 new positions will pay at least $17.50 and offer a $2,000 signing bonus alongside benefits such as health insurance and parental leave.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations and we’re thrilled to start hiring at our state-of-the-art facility,” said Mike Flannery, Amazon Air’s regional director, in a news release. “Amazon creates great jobs that provide industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits that start on day one, in a safe, innovative work environment where people can grow their careers.”

The $1.5 billion Amazon Air hub at CVG is part of a larger effort by the company — which has made two- and one-day shipping a new standard for ecommerce — to streamline transportation of its goods and improve shipping times.

“Amazon is helping build a better Kentucky, today and for the long-term,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in a news release. “In creating thousands of jobs in Northern Kentucky offering health insurance, paid maternity and paternity leave, employee skills development and many other benefits, Amazon is creating career opportunities that extend well into the future.”

Kentucky StateEastern Progress

U.S., Europe trade talks good news for Kentucky bourbon

(The Center Square) – An announcement Monday morning by the European Union and the United States to start trade discussions on steel and aluminum will have an impact on other products, including Kentucky bourbon. The talks mean that a tariff increase on bourbon and other American whiskey exports that was...
Kentucky Statekychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky seeing job growth but continued struggle with workforce shortage, Kentucky Chamber quarterly economic report shows

On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP, and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The second...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Tri-State Transportation Leaders Look To Expand Self-Driving Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are already on Greater Cincinnati roadways and the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is looking to expand their role. "Every day we're looking at this transportation technology," OKI CEO Mark Policinski said during a virtual Northern Kentucky forum sponsored by the Scripps Howard Center May 13. "We want to build it out in our region in a smart way to develop a region that works for everyone."
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Chipotle hiring 500 workers in Cincinnati, 20,000 across the U.S.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Chipotle is hosting a virtual career fair looking to hire 20,000 employees nationwide, including 500 people in the Cincinnati area. The event will take place on Chipotle’s Discord server, May 13, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., and will feature recruitment content and the opportunity to chat with real Chipotle employees.