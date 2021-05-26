Cancel
Phillips-Medisize unveils Aria smart autoinjector

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillips-Medisize today unveiled the Aria smart autoinjector platform designed to elevate patient care and reduce environmental impact. Hudson, Wis.-based Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, said in a news release that the Aria platform introduces a small, simple smart injection device with a reusable electronic drive unit and single-use, disposable cassettes. Get...

www.massdevice.com
Subtle Medical Receives CE Mark For SubtlePET™ 2.0 To Expand Improved PET Imaging Capabilities

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical , a leading healthcare technology company using AI to improve the quality and efficiency of medical imaging, today announced CE Mark for the second generation of their SubtlePET ™ image enhancement technology demonstrating improved performance, more applicable PET radiotracers and extended coverage for additional clinical applications. The software applies denoising to improve the image quality of low count PET (positron emission tomography) scans acquired in up to 25% of the original scan time, enabling centers to expedite patient care and improve patient comfort during PET exams.
Softwarehealthitanalytics.com

Bausch + Lomb, Lochan Develop Clinical Decision Support Software

The cloud-based analytical software, originally launched by Bausch + Lomb in 2018, allows ophthalmologists to streamline complex surgery processes and enables efficient care. The first phase of the next-generation clinical decision support software is expected to launch in 2022. The partnership will add Lochan’s artificial intelligence and analytics expertise to...
New York City, NYbizjournals

Phillip Styles

Partner, Specialty Practice Leader, Inclusive Partner Network at Mercer (us) Inc. (New York, NY) Mercer has appointed Phillip Styles as Specialty Practice Leader, Inclusive Partner Network, effective May 3. Phillip’s responsibilities include leveraging strategic partnerships with diverse-owned firms to deliver impact and value to clients across Mercer’s lines of business. Prior to joining Mercer, Styles was the Executive Vice President, Diverse Solutions Network at Willis Towers Watson.
Businessaithority.com

Orbita Announces Patty Riskind As New CEO

Orbita, an award-winning provider of conversational AI solutions for healthcare and life science organizations, has announced the appointment of Patty Riskind as the company’s new CEO. “I am thrilled to be joining Orbita at this pivotal stage in the business,” said Riskind. “The healthcare industry is at an inflection point...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Medical Imaging Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Siemens Healthineers, GE, Philips, Canon Medical Systems, Fujifilm SonoSite, Carestream Health, Hologic, Mediso, MILabs, MR Solutions

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, Nuclear Imaging), End-User, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Medical Imaging Market...
Cancernutraingredients-usa.com

Canadian integrated clinic chain acquires supplement manufacturer

Novo Integrated Sciences, a Canadian company based on a branded chain of health clinics, has announced a plan to acquire Acenzia Inc. a supplement contract manufacturer and research firm. The deal is valued at $14.9 million. Acenzia advertises a range of contract manufacturing capabilities for tablets, powders and capsules. In...
Businesstwst.com

Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Larry Jasinski has served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. board since February 2012. From 2005 until 2012, Mr. Jasinski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Soteira, Inc., a company engaged in development and commercialization of products used to treat individuals with vertebral compression fractures, which was acquired by Globus Medical in 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Jasinski was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cortek, Inc., a company that developed next-generation treatments for degenerative disc disease, which was acquired by Alphatec in 2005. From 1985 until 2001, Mr. Jasinski served in multiple sales, research and development, and general management roles at Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Jasinski holds a B.S. in marketing from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport. Profile.
Businessaithority.com

Nuvolo Secures Additional Funding For Series C From Mayo Clinic

Nuvolo to Use Additional $1M Capital to Accelerate OT Management and Cyber Security Capabilities in Healthcare. Nuvolo, the world’s fastest-growing workplace software company, announced it has extended its Series C round for a total of $32 million. The latest investment comes from Mayo Clinic. Nuvolo will use the investment to advance the company’s Operational Technology (OT) cyber security solution which helps healthcare organizations, and other OT intensive industries, address the growing challenges posed by the proliferation of cyber security threats from network-connected devices.
Healthaithority.com

Ibex Granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation

Ibex’s Galen™ AI-powered platform is recognized by the FDA as breakthrough technology with the potential to more effectively diagnose cancer. Ibex Medical Analytics, the pioneer in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, announced the granting of Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will help fast track the clinical review and regulatory approval of its platform.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Semler To Participate In The Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that its chief executive officer, Doug Murphy-Chutorian, and chief marketing officer, Dennis Rosenberg, will present a company overview at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, at 12:00 pm ET.
BusinessHealthcare IT News

Philips partners with leading UAE telecoms company to fast-track data-driven healthcare

Royal Philips is helping the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fast-track its transformation of data-driven healthcare via a new partnership with one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies. The healthtech multinational has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Du to “collaboratively accelerate the critical, data-driven transformation of healthcare in the...
Businesspaconsulting.com

PA Consulting welcomes Hilary Thomas as a partner in Healthcare and Life Sciences

Hilary Thomas joins PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that’s bringing ingenuity to life, as a partner in PA’s Healthcare and Life Sciences practice and Applied Sciences capability. Hilary will apply her extensive medical experience to support PA’s clients at all stages of the Life Sciences value chain. Her expertise will help shape thinking across a number of areas of Digital Health, Decentralised Trials, and Product Innovation.
Bloomingdale, ILdallassun.com

ARIA Heating & Cooling Offers AC Installation in South Barrington IL

BLOOMINGDALE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Bloomingdale, IL based ARIA Heating & Cooling LLC is pleased to offer air conditioning installation in South Barrington, IL. The company specializes in air conditioning repair and can efficiently handle a project of any scope, whether it is a single unit installation or a large apartment complex. The company's professionally trained and certified staff have decades of industry experience and are happy to guide their customers through the process of updating or maintaining their cooling systems.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Denver-based start-up and ACC launch a home health monitoring platform

The American College of Cardiology and cliexa, a Denver-based start-up focused on remote patient monitoring, have collaborated through the ACC Innovation Program to launch a home health monitoring platform called cliexa-Pulse. cliexa was a finalist in the digital-enabled device category at the Innovation Challenge during ACC's 2019 Annual Scientific Session...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Bureau Veritas Announces SARS-CoV-2 Testing Services in Wastewater

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services, announced that it is now offering testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater samples, through a large laboratory network in Canada. This testing is performed in support of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) services for identifying and monitoring community COVID-19 outbreaks across Canada.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Protara Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Jane Huang, M.D. To Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Jane Huang, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Huang, an experienced biotech executive and proven leader throughout the development lifecycle of multiple oncology therapeutics globally, currently serves as Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene, Ltd.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Complete Health And Collaborative Health Systems Partner On New Direct Contracting Entity To Promote Better Care Coordination For Medicare Beneficiaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., JACKSONVILLE, Fla., and TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Health, a physician-centric, primary care group, announced today it is partnering with Collaborative Health Systems (CHS), a management services organization, to launch Complete Health Accountable Care, LLC, a Direct Contracting Entity (DCE) that enables better care coordination for Medicare beneficiaries in Alabama and Florida.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Can bundled payments achieve success in spine surgery?

Value-based care has long been in the pipelines for spine surgery, but many surgeons believe they must push back against complex cases being included in value-based models such as bundled payments. Bundled payments have achieved some success in other areas of orthopedics — such as knee and hip replacements —...
MarketsMedagadget.com

The Importance of Telemedicine Market during COVID-19 Pandemic | Detailed Study by Coherent Market Insights with Upcoming Trends

SEATTLE, June 10, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Telemedicine is the use of information technology and telecommunication for the delivery of healthcare services such as health assessments or consultations over the telecommunications infrastructure. The service can be used to diagnose, assess, and for the treatment of patients that do not require an in-person visit. Telemedicine is a useful service in case of critical care and emergency situations. Moreover, the service can offer valuable assistance for distant rural areas. Telemedicine can be used to connect with healthcare professionals by using a wide range of electronic media such as video conferencing, email, and electronic messaging platforms. The service can reduce the overall cost of medical care for patients and enhance healthcare access.