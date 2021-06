The American Bankers Association urged the Securities and Exchange Commission today to provide a wide safe harbor for information and statements made in disclosures addressing climate risk. Responding the SEC’s request for input, the association noted that without such an explicit safe harbor, “even if the Commission requires further specific disclosures, such disclosure could be limited for the foreseeable future to boilerplate language.” Given the relatively nascent stage of climate risk management, a wide safe harbor is needed, ABA said.