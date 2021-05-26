Cancel
Lucid Diagnostics gains CE mark for esophageal device

By Nancy Crotti
massdevice.com
 16 days ago

Has received the CE mark for its EsoCheck esophageal cell collection device, its parent company announced today. EsoCheck is an FDA-cleared, swallowable balloon capsule catheter that enables a clinician to sample surface cells from the esophagus in a less than five-minute, non-invasive office procedure. Lucid touts EsoCheck as the only such device capable of doing so in an anatomically targeted fashion, without sample dilution or contamination.

