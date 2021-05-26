Lucid Diagnostics gains CE mark for esophageal device
Has received the CE mark for its EsoCheck esophageal cell collection device, its parent company announced today. EsoCheck is an FDA-cleared, swallowable balloon capsule catheter that enables a clinician to sample surface cells from the esophagus in a less than five-minute, non-invasive office procedure. Lucid touts EsoCheck as the only such device capable of doing so in an anatomically targeted fashion, without sample dilution or contamination.www.massdevice.com