Last year, the United States celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act — the foundation for U.S. policy to combat human trafficking — and the Palermo Protocol — the UN’s framework to address trafficking worldwide. While we have seen unquestionable progress in the fight against trafficking over this period, there is more to do. Twenty-five million people are estimated to be victims of sex or labor trafficking, and the risk of exploitation continues to grow as traffickers take advantage of vulnerabilities caused by the pandemic, economic duress, and forced migration. This is why swift action is needed by the Biden administration to fill a role that will be critical to continuing the fight against human trafficking.