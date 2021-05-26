Cancel
Panini America and Funko Announce Funko Pop! Trading Card Collectible

By khal
Complex
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the top of the month, Funko introduced a new line of series of collectible figures, Funko Gold, and they are looking to close the month with another new product. Today, Panini America—a leader in licensed collectibles in the sports and entertainment worlds—and Funko announce that they will be collaborating on the Funko Pop! Trading Card. Yes, you read that right.

