The Mississippi is America's great river. For more than 2,300 miles, the river connects our nation from its northern Minnesota headwaters, through the heartland and the Delta, to the Gulf of Mexico. Mississippi means "big river" in Ojibwe, and it is a vital artery that flows through the nation, shaping our history, culture and economy. But this aquatic highway for commerce and its abundant, complex ecosystem have been neglected for far too long — and its health is at risk.