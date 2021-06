Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is one of the most popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamers around, and as such, he plays the game way more often than you probably do. As a result, Nickmercs always seems to have a good grasp on the battle royale shooter's ever-evolving meta and is familiar with which weapons are the best for any given situation. Recently, the beloved content creator shared his own thoughts with his audience on what he believes is the best secondary gun in the game right now.