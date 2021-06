Here's a look at Friday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. It was just another day at the office for the top prospect in baseball in Durham’s 9-1 win over Jacksonville. Franco went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. The switch-hitting stud smacked his fourth home run of the season on an effortless swing, and tacked on his sixth double in the seventh. It was Franco’s first homer since May 15, and he has broken out of a small cold spell in the last week, going 7-for-21 in his last five games with at least one hit in each contest. Franco’s slash line is up to .284/.354/.534 and he figures to make an impact at the Major League level at some point this season.