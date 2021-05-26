Cancel
Toontrack releases Singer-Songwriter EZbass MIDI pack

Singer-Songwriter EZbass MIDI
rekkerd.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToontrack has announced a new MIDI pack for the EZbass virtual bass guitar instrument. The Singer-Songwriter EZbass MIDI pack delivers a collection of MIDI basslines inspired by an amazing span of vocal-driven rock and pop of the past few decades. In most singer-songwriter material, the vocals, the lyrics and the...

rekkerd.org
Related
Musicblcklst.com

Go Into The Story Resource: Songwriters on Songwriting

From David Byrne to Brian Wilson, Joan Baez to Suzanne Vega… wisdom about the creative process from a musical perspective. On May 16, 2021, Go Into The Story turned 13 years old — you can read the very first blog post here. I led with this paragraph:. Welcome to Go...
Musicrekkerd.org

W. A. Production releases Deep House Journey sound pack

W.A. Production has launched its new “What About” series sound pack Deep House Journey, a collection of construction kits, loops and samples, synth presets and more. A well-composed song takes the listener on a ride and helps them get lost in a feeling or a mix of emotions. Deep House is a genre that can do that exceptionally well — and that’s why we’ve called this exquisite pack What About: Deep House Journey!
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Peggy Gou Releases New Song “Nabi” Featuring South Korean Singer Oh Hyuk

Berlin-based South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou has had a steady, somewhat minimal release schedule despite being a world renowned DJ. That was well until 2019 just before time stopped. Today, she’s shared her first release in two years and it’s a breezy, ’90s-inspired dance track called “Nabi.” The song features vocalist Oh Hyuk, who’s the lead singer of Korean rock band Hyukoh.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS To Release 'Tales From Six Feet Under' Solo Album

Former DELAIN singer and songwriter Charlotte Wessels will release her first solo endeavor, "Tales From Six Feet Under", on September 17, 2021 via Napalm Records. Unable to perform live due to the pandemic, Wessels spent most of last year buried in her Six Feet Under home studio, writing, performing and producing an eclectic wealth of songs. "Tales From Six Feet Under" offers her favorites out of the bunch. All instruments and vocals on these ten intimate and honest songs were performed or programmed by Wessels herself — except for the exciting collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY) on the haunting track "Lizzie" — showcasing the multifaceted nature of Wessels, including her exceptional ability to express the most sincere feelings and emotions within her art.
Musicallaccess.com

An Interview With The Rising Singer-Songwriter MICHAEL MAYO On His Just Released Personal Debut Album ‘Bones’, His Inspirations and More!

Meet the NYC-based rising vocalist, songwriter and instrumentalist Michael Mayo who TODAY released his genre-defying, highly personal debut solo album Bones via Artistry Music/Mack Avenue Records. The collection is about embracing his truth of being bisexual. Though classically trained, Mayo’s original music is a seamless blend of alternative and neo-soul...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

5Pin Media releases Creative Piano Acoustic & Electric sample pack

5Pin Media has released a new sample library that pushes the creative sound design envelope with live performed acoustic and electric piano processed through coveted external boutique effects and outboard gear. Creative Piano provides producers with a diverse set of sounds ranging from conventional piano to completely warped out textures,...
Musicmyanimelist.net

'Ryuu to Sobakasu no Hime' Casts Singer-Songwriter Kaho Nakamura in Lead Roles

The official website for Mamoru Hosoda's Ryuu to Sobakasu no Hime (Belle) anime film revealed on Wednesday that singer-songwriter Kaho Nakamura will play the protagonist, Suzu, and her U avatar, Belle. Kadokawa posted the second trailer on Thursday, revealing the film's theme song. Ryuu to Sobakasu no Hime premieres in Japan on July 16.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘ICarly’ Reboot Releases First Trailer Packed with Surprises

When the reboot of ICarly was shockingly announced last December, fans expected that it was the first of many surprises to come for the unexpected show. They were right as the first trailer for the show pulled out a few gasp inducing moments. From former cast members’ cameos to a special four letter word from Jerry Trainor’s (Wendell and Vinnie) Spencer, the first trailer had everything.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Incognet releases Future Rave Vol. 2 sample pack

Incognet has announced the release of a second volume in the Future Rave series of sample packs, featuring a collection of construction kits, loops and one shots, synth presets and more. Its time of second volume of FUTURE RAVE. This style combines BigRoom, Progressive and Groove. This style thanks to...
Review: black midi – Cavalcade

Review: black midi – Cavalcade

Black midi = Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention + Flying Lotus + Charlie Parker. Sometimes you come up with the best soup when you’re cleaning out the fridge. Everything goes in, and that’s the best way to explain the British band black midi. Better yet, don’t try to explain them—absorb them. What I love about black midi is how easy, in an instant, it is to recognize their brilliance. Their new album Cavalcade is a ridiculously fun romp that is a gorgeously complicated mess you can dance to. It’s the brilliant follow up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Schlagenheim (2019). Cavalcade is an acid-fueled fever dream that guitarist/vocalist Gordy Greep guides you through, Virgil-like, into the inferno. The musicianship on this record is off the charts, with the rest of black midi consisting of Cameron Picton (bass/vocals), Morgan Simpson (drums) and Matt Kwasnieki-Kelvin (guitar/vocals).
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: the stunning and unconventional singer-songwriter Miriam Lieberman

We caught up with world singer-songwriter Miriam Lieberman after the release of her stunning new album Just Transforming. Released last week, the album was created during the tumultuous year of 2020. The tracks on Just Transforming evoke comparisons with classic songwriters of the past such as Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon, with Lieberman’s distinctive and unconventional vocals elevating the music.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

UK Singer-Songwriter Frances Lion Released First Single “Home” With New Partnership Between Repost & Linda Perry on May 28th

New York, NY – (June 1st 2021) – UK singer-songwriter Frances Lion recently released her new single “Home” on May 28. This new single follows Frances Lion’s 2020 “Van Sessions” series that saw Frances performing some of her tracks as well as covers live from the safety of her Van during Covid-19 lockdown in the UK. Frances Lion ended 2020 with a cover of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole’s classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Frances Lion has been making music for most of her life “Music was just there,” she says, however, Frances knew that her small home town of Hampshire, England wasn’t going to be the place for her to grow as an artist, so the moment she finished high school she set off to explore the world. Her travels took her to places like France, and the Austrian Gold Coast, among others where she was able to branch out and grow as a musician. Through performing her original songs, as well as covers at local bars and venues, Frances’ demo made its way to Los Angeles and into the hands of 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and hall of fame songwriter Linda Perry (Pink!, Christina Aguliar, Adele, Gwen Stefani). Once connected with Perry, Frances jumped right in and imminently began to write and create new music and that has pushed her to be the powerful singer-songwriter she is today.
Computersrekkerd.org

FeelYourSound releases HouseEngine MIDI generator plugin with intro offer

FeelYourSound has released version 1.0 of its MIDI generator , a plugin that is designed to turn any chord progression into expressive piano rhythms, deep basslines, catchy melodies, and sparkling arpeggios. Simply load the VST/AU plugin on a track of your DAW and import your MIDI chord progression to see...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Australian Singer-Songwriter Pat Mac Drops A Vibrant Pop-Punk Single & Lyric Video Titled “Hollow”

Australian punk-pop singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Pat Mac drops a vibrant pop-punk single and lyric video titled “Hollow.” The track is filled with energy and groove, and Pat Mac impresses with his vocal delivery. It’s gonna be exciting to watch him grow. He is not planning on stopping anytime soon, and has already announced that his next release will drop on the 18th of June. This time, he will drop a full EP titled Wait On. “Hollow” is the first taste of what Pat Mac is capable of making in terms of music. His catchy crossgenre style goes perfectly well with his smooth and masterful vocals that steal the spotlight throughout the song.
Musicthebrag.com

Songwriters @ The Rocks is the ultimate showcase for Sydney songwriters

Songwriters @ The Rocks is an original songwriting competition that’s set to use the picturesque area of The Rocks Landscape as its stage for new artists who are keen to take their chance to show Sydney their musical chops. The competition aims to promote upcoming singer-songwriters with a truly unique...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Flintpope releases Tuneseeds sound pack for Pigments 3 synthesizer

Flintpope has announced a new soundset for the Pigments 3 software synthesizer instrument by Arturia. Tuneseeds features a collection of 16 presets for the exciting sound design synth with transparent routing, excellent LFO modulation and inspiring granular options. Flintpope’s investigations into this synth have resulted in a range of 16...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Code Sounds releases Cinematic Ambience sample pack at Loopmasters

Code Sounds has launched a new sample pack produced by sound designer Sonny Nieuwenhuizen, a multi-instrumentalist skilled in creating a unique ambience in space and time with emotional and detailed compositions. Cinematic Ambience includes all the essential and cutting-edge tools you need to dive into Ambient, Chill, Film or Video...