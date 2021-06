In the time of any disaster, be it war, floods, or pandemics, nurses are always at the frontline, caring for their patients with compassion and their medical expertise. In the present scenario, the war against the coronavirus is considered the greatest challenge for the healthcare system. The fight against this virus has now lasted more than a year and is expected to be with us for a forcible future. This is creating greater pressure on the exhausted healthcare workforce, especially frontline nurses.