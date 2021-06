With the playoffs underway for the past month, there have been few changes to the Roto Rankings for June. Most notable are the addition of players injured during the 2020-21 season that should be back for the 2021-22 season. You could use these rankings if you somehow have a draft tomorrow or want to get an early start on evaluating players, but these rankings are hardly final. Expect these rankings to be updated further throughout the summer as free agent signings and trades occur so they can eventually be used for 2021-22 drafts.