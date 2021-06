WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo native is the first major Democratic candidate to announce a run for Iowa governor, 17 months from the November 2022 election. Democratic State Rep. Ras Smith formally opened his campaign Tuesday afternoon. Smith is in his third term serving District 62, which covers part of Black Hawk County. He made the announcement earlier on Tuesday, and then spoke to dozens of people who came out to the RiverLoop Amphitheater in Waterloo.