autonomous saildrones cruise the oceans to help combat climate change

designboom.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia-based company saildrone has deployed over 100 AI-equipped drone sailboats to cruise the oceans and gather data that could potentially help in the fight against climate change. adopting a bright red futuristic kayak look, the saildrones are equipped with a number of data sensors, radar systems, and high-resolution cameras to map the ocean floor, and monitor information like ocean currents, wind speeds, and marine life populations, thus keeping track of the changes that are happening on our planet right now.

www.designboom.com
