We’ve got a deal for you online on Amazon for Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Spray. This sunscreen is part of the buy one, get one 50% off Amazon promotion. Plus, there’s an additional 15% off coupon located under the red price that can be stacked with the Subscribe & Save discount. When you check out with Subscribe & Save, you’ll save 5% now or 15% when you subscribe to five or more items in one month to a single address. With all these discounts, pay as low as $7.94 per bottle, when you buy two.