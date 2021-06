Bindi Irwin is keeping family and mental health at the tippy top of her priorities. The wildlife conservationist and new mom just announced that she's taking a month-long social media hiatus to focus on raising her 3-month-old daughter, Grace, and protecting her mental well-being. "I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she wrote on Instagram alongside a precious black and white snap with baby Grace. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."