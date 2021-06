Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Sept. 16 at Summerfest, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Houston rapper will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guest Polo G.

This will be Stallion's first time performing at the festival.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on June 4 at 12 p.m.

