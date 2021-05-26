Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook set for antitrust investigation over Marketplace platform: report

By Jack Denton
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Union is set to open a formal antitrust probe into Facebook as soon as within the next few days, according to a report.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Smartphone#Business Internet#Online Advertising#Content Online#Google Inc#Digital Advertising#Facebook App#The European Union#The European Commission#The Financial Times#Eu#Aapl#Amzn#Alphabet#Big Tech#Googl#Digital Markets Act#Online Markets#Tech Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
BusinessApple Insider

Head EU antitrust regulator wants Apple to allow alternate app stores

The chief of the European anti-trust commission, Margrethe Vestager, wants Apple to allow alternate app stores to enable proper competition on its platforms. The Epic versus Apple trial was not the end of scrutiny against Apple's business practices on the iPhone. Margrethe Vestager, an EU antitrust regulator, hopes to push Apple and other tech companies to open up with new regulations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Reportedly Faces $425 Million Fine From European Union

Amazon violated EU privacy law with its collection and use of personal data, the regulators say, according to The Wall Street Journal. European Union regulators have recommended a fine of more than $425 million on Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report for violating privacy law, sources told The Wall Street Journal.
Businesswsau.com

Amazon may see $425 million EU privacy fine – WSJ

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union’s privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-faces-possible-425-million-eu-privacy-fine-11623332987?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Luxembourg’s data-protection commission, CNPD, has circulated a draft decision and proposed a fine highlighting Amazon’s privacy practices among the bloc’s...
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Amazon Faces Record Privacy Fine as Europe Wields Tougher Rules

Penalty by Amazon’s lead EU watchdog may reach $425 million. Draft fine can still change, people familiar with the case say. privacy fine as high as 350 million euros ($426 million) as a probe by its main data protection watchdog in the bloc draws to a close. Luxembourg’s Data Protection...
TechnologyUS News and World Report

UK Competition Watchdog Secures Google Commitments on Third-Party Cookies

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google about the tech giant's proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following...
Internetblog.google

Our commitments for the Privacy Sandbox

We all expect a more private and secure web. The Privacy Sandbox initiative aims to help build it by developing new digital advertising tools to protect people’s privacy and prevent covert tracking, while supporting a thriving ad-funded web. From the start of this project, we have been developing these tools in the open, and sought feedback at every step to ensure that they work for everyone, not just Google. As many publishers and advertisers rely on online advertising to fund their websites, getting this balance right is key to keeping the web open and accessible to everyone.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

UK Regulator to Have Oversight Over Google’s Removal of Third-Party Cookies — Update | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

–UK’s CMA will have oversight role in Google’s plan to remove third-party cookies. –Google offered a set of commitments to address competition concerns. –The company said it will apply its commitments globally if the CMA accepts them. By Adria Calatayud. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that it...
Businessjurist.org

The European Commission’s Stance on the Recent Spotify-Apple Feud

Apurv Umredkar, a Legal Associate at a leading Indian law firm, discusses the European Commission's stance on the Spotify-Apple feud. With the commencement of 2021, antitrust investigations on a global level grew exponentially. The reason being, despite the world grappling with catastrophic COVID-19, surprisingly these enterprises added billions of dollars to their total market capitalization value. The regulatory concern is not with their increased revenue, but with their ignorant attitude and ever-growing dominance, which pose a threat to overall market (the consumers and small competitors therein). As a result, their act or even an omission is likely to attract the antitrust regulatory action. As far as litigation in antitrust space goes, most of the cases are against the five big tech corporate giants, which interestingly also hold the position of being world’s behemoth enterprises. Because the financial figures of these companies revolve around billions, or sometimes maybe even trillions, the fines and penalties in antitrust lawsuits are staggering.
TechnologyEngadget

UK competition regulator to supervise Google's Privacy Sandbox changes

UK regulators have struck an agreement with Google to supervise its changes to the way it tracks people online. The country's competition watchdog said today that it had secured "substantial" commitments from the tech giant that address privacy and competition concerns. Regulators launched an investigation into Google's so-called Privacy Sandbox project in January over fears it would bolster its market power.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Facebook ad chief Carolyn Everson departs

Carolyn Everson, Facebook's longtime head of global ad sales, has left the company, Axios has confirmed. Why it matters: Everson led Facebook through years of record ad growth, but also through intense scrutiny around Facebook's role in promoting nefarious content. Details: Nicola Mendelsohn, who currently runs the Europe, Middle East...
BusinessCult of Mac

European Commission worries Apple could be future smart home ‘gatekeeper’

Smart home technology isn’t a massive focus of Apple’s. But the European Commission is nonetheless concerned that Apple could be one of the companies potentially able to engage in anticompetitive behavior in this area due to its outsized influence on the tech industry. In preliminary investigation results published Wednesday, the...
Technologystateofpress.com

Growing market power of Siri, Alexa, Google a concern, EU regulators say By Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The growing market power of Amazon (NASDAQ:)’s Alexa, Apple (NASDAQ:)’s Siri and Alphabet (NASDAQ:)’s Google Assistant has triggered concerns of potential anti-competitive practices, EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday. The comments from the European Commission come after a year-long inquiry into voice assistants and other internet-connected devices, to...
Businessteletrader.com

UK to investigate Amazon over data usage - report

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is expected to launch a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon.com Inc., the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the paper stipulated that the CMA is analyzing how the online retailer uses the data it gathers through its...
BusinessApple Insider

EU says smarthome 'gatekeepers' like Apple may harm competition

The European Union has issued a preliminary report into smarthomes and the Internet of Things, saying that Apple, Google, and others could prove to be anticompetitive. As the European Commission waits on Apple's response to the charge of breaching EU competition law, it has separately been investigating smart homes. A preliminary report into the Internet of Things concludes that there may be anticompetitive practices from a small number of firms, including Apple.