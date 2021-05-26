Gold: The Rainy Season Is Coming

Exact weather is hard to predict, even with forecasts, but we can look for clouds on the horizon to prepare ahead of time. During the dry season, people near the equator feel like the sun is getting closer each day, making the heat unbearable at some point. The weather needs to periodically correct itself, allowing for some torrential downpours – this way life can survive. The same happens on the market; we can’t try to reach the sun by rallying incessantly. Patience is key. One thing is certain – a major storm front is moving closer, taking into account how the PMs behave.