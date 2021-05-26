Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold: The Rainy Season Is Coming

ValueWalk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExact weather is hard to predict, even with forecasts, but we can look for clouds on the horizon to prepare ahead of time. During the dry season, people near the equator feel like the sun is getting closer each day, making the heat unbearable at some point. The weather needs to periodically correct itself, allowing for some torrential downpours – this way life can survive. The same happens on the market; we can’t try to reach the sun by rallying incessantly. Patience is key. One thing is certain – a major storm front is moving closer, taking into account how the PMs behave.

www.valuewalk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Hedge Fund#Rainy Season#Dry Season#Dry Weather#Weather Forecasts#Storm Clouds#The Strategic Funds#Valuetalks#Usd Index#Usdx#Gold Moves#Mid September#The Sun#Exact Weather#Heat#Time#Cfa Sunshine Profits#Mining Stocks#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Industrymoneyandmarkets.com

Seasonals Say Stock Up on This Gold Miner ETF

Seasonals are an indicator that few traders follow. Seasonal indicators rely solely on the calendar to provide signals — making seasonals truly independent of widely followed indicators. And the seasonals are saying: Pay attention to gold mining. Prices largely drive fundamental indicators. Popular tools like the price-to-earnings ratio, dividend yields,...
MarketsValueWalk

Being A Gold Bull Is Now Far Too Easy – Don’t Be Deceived

Easy choices lead to a hard life (or at least losses), and because gold’s downside move is delayed, it’s extremely easy to be bullish on gold right now. It’s easy to get carried away by the day-to-day price action, and it’s even easier to feel the emotions that other market participants are feeling while looking at the same short-term price action. Right now, it’s tempting to be bullish on gold. It’s “easy” to be bullish on gold while looking at what happened in the last 1.5 months. But what’s easy is rarely profitable in the long run.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?

Gold at the psychologically imposing 1900 level after weekly gain. XAU/USD’s directional outlook relies on competing technical factors. Gold put in a fourth consecutive weekly gain as the yellow metal continued to strengthen with the end of the month wrapping up. XAU/USD is on track to record a monthly gain north of 7% for May, its best performance since July 2020. While the bullish action may extend into June, several technical levels are under consideration.
Designers & CollectionsJewelers Circular Keystone Online

These Fairmined Gold Jewels Come With Some Impressive Guarantees

Anyone paying attention to the conversation about gold knows that its supply chain is under increasing scrutiny. Even recycled gold, which many designers promote as their chief concession to responsible sourcing, often brings more questions than answers. One resource available to jewelers seeking documentation that proves their gold has not...
Businessmelodyinter.com

Gold prices tipped to rise further in coming months

PETALING JAYA: Gold prices are set for more gains in the coming months, spurred by rising inflation pressure on US treasury yields, a weak dollar and new Covid-19 waves globally, but likely temporary as prices will trend lower on a six-to-12-month horizon and average lower in 2022 given expectations for real bond yields to rise as the economic recovery remains in play and inflation eases, according to Fitch Solutions.