Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

World of Warcraft patch 9.1’s test server updates with lore-important early cutscenes that have been datamined

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairly warned be ye, readers: Spoilers lie ahead for the patch 9.1 storyline in World of Warcraft. Curious about what Helya is up to at this point in the Shadowlands story? Wondering about what led to the Jailer being imprisoned in the Maw in the first place? Want to see people yelling at a robotic Anduin as he does a Bad Thing for a couple seconds? There are a bunch of lore-important cutscenes in the most recent build of patch 91., and Wowhead has conveniently mined them out for your early watching. While the cutscenes in question are very obviously not finished, they do convey the major story beats at play.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Of Warcraft#Shadowlands#Lore Important Cutscenes#Alts#Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

World of Warcraft 'The Burning Crusade' Classic: First Aid Trainer

World of Warcraft (WoW) players need to find the First Aid skill trainer in the next re-released classic expansion, the Burning Crusade. Longtime fans know that each new expansion opens up new territories soon to be overwhelmed with players as far as the eye can see. This goes double for those that introduce new races, classes, and continents—like Burning Crusade. WoW's second expansion allowed players to step into the Blood Elves and Draenei for the Horde and Alliance, respectively.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Nier Replicant datamine uncovers Switch references in the game’s code

A Reddit datamine into the guts of the newly released, self-described remaster/remake hybrid Nier Replicant ver1.22474487139 uncovered references to “NX” settings within the game’s code, with “NX” of course being the development codename for the Switch. This doesn’t mean that the game is coming to Switch or was even ever planned for the Switch, but combine this with the fact that a Switch version of Nier Replicant briefly appeared on Amazon France last year, and things get a bit more suspicious.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Was Burning Crusade World of Warcraft's greatest expansion?

You can point to many moments from World of Warcraft's early history that define, comment on, or cement its status as the biggest game in the world at the time and a potent pop-cultural force. Its success was both immediate and gradual, which is to say that it launched big and then got bigger, at a rapid rate, for years. Its peak audience size didn't come until late 2010, six years on from its launch, but it was in the first three or four years that it seemed to loom largest in the culture.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

WoW Factor: What does the lack of BlizzCon mean for World of Warcraft?

So we’re not having a BlizzCon this year again. Not that one wasn’t originally planned or at least in the early stages of planning, apparently (you can’t cancel something you weren’t at least expecting to hold), but the short version is that the convention is definitely not happening this year and we’re getting at least one more BlizzConline year. This is not a great thing considering how weak the prior presentation was, but that wasn’t helped by a sudden spate of leaks, so I’m not going to harp on that all that much.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft Classic addons

Looking for the best WoW Classic addons? With the release of Burning Crusade Classic, you may have decided to take the plunge back into Blizzard's old-school MMO. And while World of Warcraft is still going strong, the original user interface leaves a lot to be desired. Luckily, there are a number of addons that clean things up a bit.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s how level boosts work in World of Warcraft Classic

Depending on your view, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, or World of Warcraft Classic: Burning Crusade (the former is correct but I think I prefer the latter nomenclature), is out now. As of this week you can enjoy the world’s greatest WoW expansion ™, which operates on a completely different server. Oh and level boosts are now in the mix. Here’s how it all works.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

No Man’s Sky Update 3.50 Patch Notes

Update 3.50 has arrived for No Man’s Sky and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The new patch for No Man’s Sky should be rolling out now for all platforms. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch size is quite large as it’s 13 GB. Make sure you have enough space in your hard drive to download this update.
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Siege Test Server Patch Fixes Nasty Bugs

Rainbow Six Siege just made major changes to its balancing with Year 6 Season 2 North Star, but the new update on its test server fixes some bugs that the new season introduced, and we've got the patch notes below. In particular, it smashes two bugs that cause pretty significant gameplay effects for Doc and Warden.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft adds new mounts on the 9.1 test server unlocked through special activities

Are you tired of mounts you get through quests or reputation but want some new mounts just the same? Good news; patch 9.1 has added a couple of new mounts that you unlock through a few days of concentrated activity in Korthia rather than via specific tasks. The Dusklight Razorwing and Maelie the Wanderer both require you to take part in a special activity for a few days in order to unlock the mounts, either via returning lost eggs or just locating an elusive cloudrunner.