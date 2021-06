Dune’s road to release has been beset by nearly as many obstacles as the desert terrain of Arrakis itself. The next big screen take on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel was originally slated to hit theaters last December. But that was also before COVID-19 sent the entertainment industry into freefall. Warner Bros. subsequently pushed the film back almost a full year to October 1. And according to Variety, fans are going to wait an extra three weeks to watch the spice flow. In the midst of another release date shuffle encompassing several new WB films, Dune will now arrive on October 22.