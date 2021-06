Alex Rodriguez is not getting back with Jennifer Lopez and the former Yankee star gets it. As per a source close to ET Online, the entrepreneur, 45, has come to terms with the idea that he’s not going to reunite with the entertainer, 51. "When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together. He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now," the insider revealed, adding that Rodriguez is "very aware of all of the attention" that Lopez and Ben Affleck, 48, have been receiving.