Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seth Rogen Says Jokes Aging Badly Is “The Nature of Comedy” and Comedians Shouldn’t Complain

By Princess Weekes
Posted by 
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seth Rogen has been saying the right things for a while, which, in a world where expectations for cis white men are at basement levels, is still pretty damn good. During a recent interview with Good Morning Britain to promote his new essay collection Yearbook, he was asked about the subject that usually trips up most comedians of every race and creed: cancel culture.

www.themarysue.com
The Mary Sue

The Mary Sue

New York City, NY
429
Followers
3K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mary Sue is the geek girl’s guide to the universe. We love and live geek culture, comic book movies, genre television, space exploration, emerging technologies, the coolest video games, and the weirdest finds on the internet. We promote, watchdog, extoll, and celebrate diversity and women’s representation in all of these areas (and more!) and work to make geekdom safe and open for everyone. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, feminist community of people who not only love what they love but care about others who love it and have an intense passion for those who create it. Fan trends, social issues, geek fashion and art, innovative gadgets, and beyond: The Mary Sue is the heartbeat of geek culture.

 https://www.themarysue.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Susanna Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedians#Comedy Star#Sitcoms#Movies#Terrible Things#Lgbtq#Twitter#Indiewire#Controversial Jokes#Trans Jokes#Personal Insults#People#Trolling#Culture#Nature#White Men#Speech#Image#Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nicolas Cage responds after Seth Rogen shares alleged bizarre encounter with actor

Nicolas Cage has responded to Seth Rogen’s alleged bizarre encounter with the actor in a recent interview.Rogen was promoting his new essay collection, titled Yearbook, when he revealed he had once spoken to Cage about a possible appearance in the 2011 film The Green Hornet. He claimed that Cage came up with the idea of playing the character he was auditioning for as “a white Jamaican guy”.Rogen told radio personality Howard Stern that the idea “set off a lot of alarms”, which intensified when he went to Cage’s house to discuss the role.It was here that Cage proceeded to...
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Coming to America: Seth Rogen's weed brand Houseplant

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Seth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"

Seth Rogen says that he and his Freaks & Geeks co-star Jason Segel both auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem's iconic film, 8 Mile, which he recalled in his new memoir, Yearbook. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best...
MoviesPopculture

Nicolas Cage Had Strange Idea for Seth Rogen's 'Green Hornet' Movie

Seth Rogen has been promoting his new memoir Year Book, and he stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss some of the stories that he recounts in his book about his life and his years in Hollywood. One of the crazier stories he shares with Stern involves his 2011 film The Green Hornet, Nicolas Cage, and a very questionable accent choice. Rogen told Stern that Cage pitched him and his writing partner, Evan Goldberg, over the phone about appearing in the film as a bald character with hair tattooed onto his head. Rogen thought this concept was "hysterical," but Cage hadn't meant it as a joke. However, the next character he pitched, a white Jamaican guy, gave Rogen pause. "It set off a lot of alarms to us," Rogen said. "Not that a white Jamaican guy is bad, but doing the accent and all that stuff seemed like a world of trouble."
CelebritiesHouston Chronicle

Seth Rogen calls Ted Cruz a fascist on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

While promoting his new book, comedian Seth Rogen explained how he's not feuding with Ted Cruz but simply just pointing out facts. The "Superbad" actor was asked about his previous Twitter spat with the Texas Senator while on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Thursday. In January, Rogen repeatedly called the politician a "fascist" while Cruz called him a "rich, angry Hollywood celebrity."
CelebritiesFox News

Seth Rogen gets Twitter backlash after mocking anti-Semitism activist

Seth Rogen caught backlash online after he waded into the controversial debate about the increased anti-Semitism on social media. According to an analysis from the Anti-Defamation League, more than 17,000 tweets posted to the platform between May 7 and May 14, around when the violence began, used some variation of the phrase "Hitler was right."