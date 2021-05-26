Meghan McCain Reportedly ‘Stormed’ Out Of Meeting With ABC President After She Condemned ‘Toxic’ Personal Attacks On ‘The View’
Viewers haven’t been the only ones to notice the tense atmosphere at The View, and now the new president at ABC has personally asked the co-hosts to cool it with personal attacks. One co-host, in particular, conservative Meghan McCain, took the directive poorly and reportedly stormed out of the virtual meeting. She has been getting into increasingly heated arguments with her co-hosts, particularly Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, which is supposedly why the talk show host felt she was being “attacked,” according to reports.www.gossipcop.com