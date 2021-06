Reese Witherspoon has been offering up some incredible throwbacks recently, but this one might be her best yet. The Big Little Lies actress posted a rare photo from her childhood, where she sports some heavy bangs and a pair of Harry Potter-esque glasses. In the caption Witherspoon said, "POV: it's 1987. You got your cool new Benetton sweater. You memorized all the words to ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’ by Belinda Carlyle. Gonna go to a roller skating birthday party this weekend and play Dragon Slayer at the arcade. Eat Whatchamacallits and drink Cherry Cokes. LIFE IS GOOD. #tbt."