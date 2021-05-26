Watch: South Bend Cubs get into a nasty brawl against Fort Wayne TinCaps

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Struggles continue for Pirates starter Mitch Keller, but there are no plans for the 25- year-old to be sent to the minors or go to the bullpen. “No,” manager Derek Shelton said when asked about the options. “I think we need to continue to work on what we are working on here. That would be a decision that we would talk about. It’s more fastball command stuff. We have to isolate on why and then how it needs to transfer in games.”