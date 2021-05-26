WATCH: Dozens of mice pour out of farming machinery as rodent ‘plague’ continues

Poisonous bait used in an effort to eradicate a mouse plague affecting parts of southeast Australia may be harming other native species, including galahs, pigeons and fish, it has been claimed.Thousands of farmers in parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria states are dealing with a rodent infestation that has ravaged crops, gnawed through farming equipment and household appliances, caused power blackouts and invaded supermarkets. The infestation has been driven by wet weather that has provided ample food for the mice, fuelling their fast reproductive cycle.Pellets laced with poison have been used alongside other traps and buckets of water...