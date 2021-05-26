A Freelancer's Guide to Saving for Retirement

Retirement isn’t working. I know there’s a pun in there. For decades, “retirement” has meant, “isn’t working.” As in, “not employed anymore.”. The meaning I’m using refers to our system of retirement. All across America, there are millions of men and women who are just like Ted. They’ve worked in the corporate world for their entire adult lives. It’s been a full-time, full-focus endeavor. Nothing else has mattered except career success. Then, when they reached their mid-sixties—the exact age is variable, but usually around age sixty-five—they retire and go home, never to darken the door of the office again. Sometimes, they plunge into “recreational retirement” where, like Ted, they escape the house to play golf, or they hang around at the mall. If they have enough wealth, they travel. Basically, they stop being producers of value and become full-time consumers. They stop making meaningful contributions to their community. They spend money buying stuff and amusing themselves. For a while this seems very attractive, especially if, like Ted, they view their former careers as being caught up in the rat race. Who wouldn’t want to escape from that?