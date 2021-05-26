Cancel
No Bad Blood! Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: He’s ‘Wonderful’

By Samantha Ibrahim
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 15 days ago
No bad blood! Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but swoon over her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, while discussing her favorite guest stars on her ’90s hit NBC sitcom, Friends.

“Mr. Pitt was wonderful. He was fantastic!” Jennifer, 52, told Access Hollywood in an interview published on May 25. She was joined by her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox and the ladies dished on their upcoming HBO reunion special.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor, 57, guest-starred on the season 8 episode, “The One With the Rumor” where he played an old classmate of Jen’s character, Rachel Green. The episode aired in 2001, in the midst of Brad and Jen’s marriage. The pair were married from 2000 until 2005.

Jennifer, Lisa, 57, and Courteney, 56, then threw in some more celeb names who came on the show during its decade-long run. A-listers such as Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon and Alec Baldwin were mentioned.

The highly-anticipated Friends reunion will drop on Thursday, May 27, on HBO Max and will also bring back stars David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. The series aired from 1994 until 2004 and still remains one of the most beloved sitcoms in all of television history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uzFpe_0aC2kHJ100
Terence Patrick

A source previously divulged to In Touch exclusively that each of the cast members will each be receiving a hefty sum of $2.5 million for the special. The fab six also “had a blast” while filming.

“Builders recreated the set to make it look identical to the original. Jen became really emotional when she saw it and cried,” the insider said, noting that being back on the iconic set “brought back so many fond memories” for the cast.

The insider explained what fans will expect from the non-scripted show. “[The cast will] play themselves, so no one had to worry about messing up their lines. The jokes and conversations flowed naturally and the cast had each other in hysterics.”

News of the reunion first made headlines in November 2019. It was originally set to premiere on HBO Max when it launched in May 2020, however, filming was pushed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although the cast hadn’t all worked together since the show came to an end, they’re still closer than ever. “One night everyone went back to Jen’s house for dinner after shooting,” another source told In Touch. “So much has happened since they filmed Friends 15 years ago, but no one has changed. They’re still the same people!”

