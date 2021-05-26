Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell Loses Climate Case That May Set Precedent for Big Oil

By Diederik Baazil
Bloomberg
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, dealing a blow to the oil giant that could have far reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry. Shell, which said it expects to appeal the ruling,...

www.bloomberg.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Burger
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oil Industry#Big Oil#Oil And Gas#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Dutch#Climatecasechart Com#European#Bp Plc#Total Se#German#Exxon Mobil#Chevron Corp#Columbia Law School#Sher Edling Llp#Milieudefensie#The Paris Agreement#Hague Headquartered Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
Related
Energy Industryncadvertiser.com

Big Oil finds the climate has changed

The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world's biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the U.S., shareholders of Exxon Mobil overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm's transition away from fossil fuels. At the same time, in Europe, a court in The Hague ruled that Royal Dutch Shell was about to breach its human-rights obligation to reduce carbon emissions, and ordered the company to adopt a much more demanding target for abatement. This week Shell said it expected to appeal the judgment, but nonetheless would take further "bold but measured steps" to cut its emissions faster.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Norway Not Ready to Part with Oil and Gas in Push for Greener Energy

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) – Norway is betting on hydrogen and offshore wind for its energy transition but will continue to extract oil and gas until 2050 and beyond, the outgoing center-right government said as it presented its long-term energy strategy on Friday. Europe’s second largest oil and gas producer...
Energy Industrystreetwisereports.com

Renewables May Present Opportunity for Big Oil

Global oil majors, including BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP:NYSE; BHPLF:OTCPK) and Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.A:NYSE; RDS.B:NYSE), are beginning to transition toward a green energy future as political and environmental headwinds for crude production mount and business demand for renewables accelerates. Compounding that pressure, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM:NYSE) shareholders just voted in two new activist board members who are expected to push the company in a more environmentally-friendly direction. Meanwhile, Shell lost an important case in Dutch court regarding its carbon emissions.
EconomyGizmodo

Shell’s CEO Pens LinkedIn Blog Blaming You for Climate Change

If you haven’t logged in to LinkedIn in a while, it might be the time to recover your password to go rubberneck on what the oil and gas bigwigs are up to. In response to a Dutch court curb-stomping Royal Dutch Shell last month over its weak climate plan, the company’s CEO took to LinkedIn to write a response. And he’s got some familiar buddies sounding off in the comments supporting him.
Energy Industrywhtc.com

Shell to step up energy transition after landmark court ruling

LONDON (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts following a landmark Dutch court ruling last month, CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday, a move that will likely lead to a dramatic shrinking of its oil and gas business.
Energy Industryclaytonutz.com

Royal Dutch Shell ordered to reduce CO2 by 45% by 2030

The Hague District Court has ordered for the first time that a corporation reduce its CO2 emissions. “Orders RDS, both directly and via the companies and legal entities it commonly includes in its consolidated annual accounts and with which it jointly forms the Shell group, to limit or cause to be limited the aggregate annual volume of all CO2 emission into the atmosphere (Scope 1, 2 and 3) due to the business operations and sold energy-carrying produces of the Shell group to such an extent that this volume will have reduced by at least net 45% at end 2030, relative to 2019 levels”.
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Shell Looks To Accelerate Emission Cuts After Court Ruling

Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is looking at ways to cut emissions by more than it has planned, although it disagrees with the recent Dutch court ruling and plans to appeal, chief executive officer Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, the District Court in The Hague ordered the oil supermajor...
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

Big Oil gets clean and the world stays dirty

A single day in May gave climate activists three reasons to cheer. A Dutch court told Shell to cut carbon emissions by 45 percent, Chevron shareholders called on the company to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, and a climate-focused activist hedge fund won three seats on Exxon Mobil’s board. The tide of public opinion seemed to be turning against Big Oil.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Big money forcing Big Oil into climate change revolution

With the annual general meeting season now behind us, many oil majors have felt the heat from investors – most prominently BlackRock – or courts to put more effort into accelerating climate action. During the past several weeks a combination of climate activists, investment funds, and courts have chipped in...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Big Smoke offers Big Oil tips to avoid dodo status

Big Oil is staring dodo status in the face. Recent assertions by the International Energy Agency that crude production needs to drop 75% by 2050 to control global warming will have investors in private energy groups like Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), wondering if their companies will become extinct. A glance at the similarly troubled tobacco sector might ease some of their nerves.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

The Dutch court ruling and what it may mean for Shell: Q&A

Partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher reply to NGW's questions about the surprise outcome of the late May court case and its meaning for Shell. In late May, a Dutch court found in favour of seven environmental groups with a ruling that will, if it survives the appeal, oblige Anglo-Dutch major Shell to cut all the group's Scope 1-3 emissions by 45% relative to 2019 by 2030. It also had to pay the cost of the proceedings. NGW asked partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher for their opinion on several aspects of the case which has the potential to trigger similar cases against similar companies. 1. Are there precedents for this ruling in Dutch law? In its so-called Urgenda-decision dated December 20, 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) confirmed that the Dutch State has a positive obligation under the European Convention on Human Righ...