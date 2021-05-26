Shell Loses Climate Case That May Set Precedent for Big Oil

The following editorial appears on Bloomberg Opinion:. Over the past month, campaigners have been celebrating moves to get the world's biggest oil companies to address climate change. In the U.S., shareholders of Exxon Mobil overruled top management to appoint new board members dedicated to accelerating the firm's transition away from fossil fuels. At the same time, in Europe, a court in The Hague ruled that Royal Dutch Shell was about to breach its human-rights obligation to reduce carbon emissions, and ordered the company to adopt a much more demanding target for abatement. This week Shell said it expected to appeal the judgment, but nonetheless would take further "bold but measured steps" to cut its emissions faster.