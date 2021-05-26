The Ferrari SF90 Is All About Performance, Not Engagement

There are a handful of brands around the world that have achieved almost mythic status within their respective industries. There’s Apple in electronics, Disney in entertainment, Rolex in watches, and when it comes to cars, there’s Ferrari. No other automaker has caused as much lust and daydreaming throughout the past 70+ years as the Prancing Horse, and the brand has countless models that are considered motoring icons. But which rank as the best Ferraris ever made? Everyone has their favorites, but we’re quite confident that our roundup of the best Ferraris ever gives a pretty solid representation of the greatest that have emerged from Maranello.