The Los Angeles Lakers Are Still Champions Until Proven Otherwise

By Liam McKeone
The Big Lead
 16 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers had their backs against the wall last night. Down 1-0 to the Phoenix Suns and facing the possibility of a two-game deficit in the first round of the playoffs, all eyes were on the defending champs. As a team, they looked dead in the water in Game 1; LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for only 31 points in a nine-point loss. LeBron didn't look like he was totally recovered from his ankle injury. Davis was settling for and missing jumpers. Andre Drummond looked like the worst player to suit up for any of the playoff teams.

