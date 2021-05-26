Cancel
Montgomery, NY

The Devastating Death Of Samuel E. Wright

By Liam Mathews
looper.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor and singer Samuel E. Wright, known for voicing Sebastian the crab in the animated Disney film "The Little Mermaid," died May 24 of prostate cancer at his home in Walden, New York, Deadline reports. He was 74. Wright's death was announced on the Facebook page for the Town of Montgomery, New York. "Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves," the post read, noting that he founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory in Walden, which instructs children in the performing arts. "On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love."

www.looper.com
