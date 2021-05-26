Cancel
Video Games

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Releases June 1st on PS4 as Console Exclusive

By Chris Harding
pureplaystation.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEGA has announced a remade version of Virtua Fighter 5 will be releasing early next month on PlayStation 4 as a console exclusive release. SEGA has announced today Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown will release on June 1st as a console exclusive for the PS4. The game is a complete...

pureplaystation.com
