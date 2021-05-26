The Untold Truth Of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Third-wave ska seemingly went from chart-topping phenomenon to worn-out punchline overnight in the late-1990s — presumably because its inherent caricature of joy was both infectious and extremely easy to parody — but at least some of its acolytes are still around and skanking just as hard as ever. Chief among them, no doubt (do you see what we did there?), are The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, who were officially on hiatus from 2004 to 2007, but otherwise have been active continuously since 1983. While they've never surpassed the success of their 1997 alternative chart-topping single "The Impression That I Get," the Bosstones have been continually cranking out albums longer than a lot of us have been alive — most recently, as of this writing, "When God Was Great," which at least some critics (including Liza Lentini over at Spin) have hailed as their best album to date.