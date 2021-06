In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will add someone to the roster that will surprise everyone. He dropped a few hints as to where that player would come from, but held off the rest of the buzz for a later time. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers might take advantage of the Boston Bruins busy offseason and target one of their wingers. David Krejci talked about his future and Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning tried to explain how Nikita Kucherov was able to return on Game 1 and not be a salary cap circumvention issue.