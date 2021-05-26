Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Preview: “complete and utter confidence,” says Cooper

Well, sure looks like the Tampa Bay Lightning studied a lot of video and remembered how skilled of a team they are. Game two of the Stanley Cup Semifinals was much different than the previous game. At times the Lightning looked like they dominated the New York Islanders. The behind the back passes by Kuch for a goal, the highlight reel stops by Vasy. It all added up to a better effort by the Bolts and a win! The series, now split, heads to the Coliseum on the Island. It is not an easy barn to play in so the Bolts will have to really dig deep and play like they have played all season on the road.