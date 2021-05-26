Cancel
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Preview: “complete and utter confidence,” says Cooper

By HardevLad
rawcharge.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers: ROUND 1, GAME 6. Broadcast/Streaming: CNBC, TVAS2, BSSUN, BSFL, SN360. Let’s start with the quote. After losing Game 5 by failing to meet the intensity brough by the desperate Panthers, Lightning coach Jon Cooper has “complete and utter confidence” his team will be able to close out this series. While he doesn’t go on to guarantee the series will be closed out tonight, we sure hope this thing doesn’t go to seven games.

