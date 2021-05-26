Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpSNz_0aC2joH500

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates are pressing the Biden administration to revive U.S. government protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators.

The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act.

State lawmakers passed legislation in recent weeks that would allow hunters and trappers to kill unlimited numbers of wolves using aggressive tactics such as shooting them from ATVs, employing night-vision scopes to hunt at night and setting lethal snares that some consider inhumane.

The post New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
455
Followers
535
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gray Wolves#State Laws#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Government Authority#Ap#The Humane Society#Interior#Atvs#Local News 8#Legislation#Wildlife Advocates#Aggressive Tactics#Lethal Snares#Emergency Authority#Predators#Secretary#Mont#Northern Rockies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalswyomingpublicmedia.org

Environmental Groups Push To Return Protections To Gray Wolves

Wildlife advocacy groups are asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to restore Endangered Species Act protections for Northern Rocky Mountain gray wolves. This petition comes after Montana and Idaho passed bills that increased the number of wolves that can be harvested and added more methods used to kill wolves.
U.S. Politicshealthcaredive.com

Lawmakers revive push for public option with call for feedback

The Democratic chairs of two influential congressional committees are seeking feedback intended to help them draft legislation to create a public health insurance option, a policy favored by President Joe Biden. The request for information calls on interested parties to answer a handful of questions centering around how such a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Gorsuch Pushes Stronger Fourth Amendment Protections

In 2019, California's 1st District Court of Appeal ruled that a police officer may always enter a suspect's home without a warrant if the officer is in pursuit and has probable cause to believe the suspect has committed a misdemeanor. In February, the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether that ruling should be overturned.
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

Iges signs laws to protect sharks, crabs, lobsters

HONOLULU — Nine bills passed by the state Legislature this year were signed into law Tuesday by Gov. David Ige. “On this World Oceans Day, Hawai‘i again shows great leadership in grappling with the threats and challenges our precious marine environments face,” said Ige. “I deeply appreciate the Legislature’s support...
New York City, NYWKTV

Advocates push for better COVID-19 protections in group homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Leaders of group homes say New York failed to provide desperately needed protective gear, testing and help with staffing at homes serving New Yorkers with developmental and intellectual disabilities at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers faced calls Thursday to boost...
Roswell, NMMiddletown Press

Eastern New Mexico flooding prompts emergency declarations

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Severe flooding in eastern New Mexico has prompted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare states of emergency in Lincoln and Chaves counties. The governor issued her executive orders Wednesday, freeing up $1.5 million for the counties to use for repairs and to prevent more damage. State...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man Who Survived 9 Bullets to the Head

Wenseslao Moguel taking an interview with NBCWikimedia Commons. Our bodies are full of surprises, and to survive, the body of an organism can sometimes defeat the most impossible odds. From a medical perspective, no one should survive one bullet to the head, although throughout history there have been a handful of cases where people were shot twice in the head and managed to survive but at the cost of major brain injuries.