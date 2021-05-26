Millions of People's Location Data Revealed a 'Universal' Pattern In Study

Digital payments in Latin America grew in a way that we could never imagine. Sure, the health crisis has to be taken into account, but the use of e-commerce has skyrocketed beyond any possible prediction. At least that reflects the recent study of Mercado Pago Trends of online payments in Latam one year after COVID-19 . The analysis made between April 2020 and March 2021, contemplates the use of two online payment methods: the payment processor that is used in millions of web pages and the use of the payment link, used to charge through networks social or chats.