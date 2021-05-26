Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Could the postponed 2020 event be cancelled due to Covid?

By Tom Morgan
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as planned unless "Armageddon" occurs in the run-up. Pound told the Evening Standard he was confident the Olympics would proceed as anticipated in August, saying: “The people coming for the large measure will be vaccinated, will upon arrival be put in a bubble and kept in a bubble until they go back home.

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Ioc#July#New London#Us State Department#British#Pfizer Biontech#Government#Team Gb#Lloyd S Of London#Ipc#Stop Tokyo Olympics#Olympics Organisers#Olympic Athletes#March#Overseas Spectators#August#June#Noon Gmt#Medal Ceremonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
World
News Break
Samsung
Country
Japan
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tokyo Olympics: Will they or won't they?

Do you have Olympic fever yet? If so, consult your doctor because it may be a symptom of coronavirus. Here in Japan, Olympic news is coming so fast and furious that my commentary today may already be outdated. I submit this column six days in advance, so the Games may be canceled by now for all I know. You might be looking at a huge Mi Ranchito ad suspiciously in the exact shape of my column.
Golfwtvbam.com

Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Canadian tournament due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – The CP Women’s Open will not be played in Canada for a second consecutive year due to logistical challenges and continued border restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPGA Tour said on Wednesday. Among the factors that led to the cancellation of the Aug. 23-29 event...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Tokyo Olympics to be held despite COVID-19 surge fears

The summer Olympics are scheduled to open in Japan on July 23. But this week, the U.S. State Department issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country. Japan is closed to tourists due to a fourth COVID-19 surge. The medical community there has repeatedly warned that holding the Olympic Games could be catastrophic to Japan's universal health care system. Lucy Craft reports.
Public HealthSwimInfo

COVID-19 Health Risks Included in Tokyo Olympics Waivers

A health and safety waiver for athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer includes an acknowledgement of the risk of COVID-19. The waivers included updated language that refers specifically to athletes being aware of the risk of contracting COVID-19 at the games and indemnifying the IOC from responsibility over it. A copy of the waiver was obtained by Yahoo Sports and reads:
SportsWorld Socialist Web Site

Tokyo pushes ahead with Olympics despite growing demands to cancel

With the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games scheduled to start on July 23, broad opposition to holding the event continues to grow in Japan as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens throughout the country. Despite this, the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, backed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), is pushing ahead with the event despite the strong possibility that the Games will be held under a state of emergency.
WorldSFGate

Olympics could be 'show window' for Tokyo's booming real estate

While the debate still rages over whether it's safe to hold the Tokyo Olympics, investors in the Japanese capital's real estate sector may be saying the Games must go on. That's according to one analyst who sees the event as providing a "show window" for Tokyo's real estate, whether spectators are allowed or not. The approaching Games, as well as the increasing pace of Japan's Covid vaccination campaign, is helping to fuel expectations for the country's real estate investment trusts.
SportsAustralian News

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

Defending Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers has admitted the prospect of being in Japan is a "little bit scary", with the Australian expecting Covid-19 to impact the Tokyo Games. The 22-year-old, one of Australia's top swimming gold medal prospects, is ramping up preparations as he readies for an expected...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

Ongoing pandemic could reduce fans attending Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan: In response to the surge in Covid infections in Japan, the government is weighing imposing regulations to require those fans attending the games to show proof of negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination certificates. A state of emergency currently exists in Tokyo, and was extended on Friday until...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Tokyo's pandemic-hit Olympics in numbers

International Olympic Committee (IOC) leaders and the Japanese government appear set to press ahead with the Tokyo Games, delayed once due to COVID-19 outbreaks, despite worries the sporting extravaganza may trigger of a new wave of infections. Here are five numbers to note on the Tokyo Olympics taking place in...
Public Healthpsuvanguard.com

Opposition to Tokyo Summer Olympics rises over COVID-19 fears

One of Japan’s largest newspapers, The Asahi Shimbun, published an editorial on Wednesday, May 26 calling on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to reconsider holding the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to commence in less than two months despite rising COVID-19 cases and public opposition. “It is simply beyond reason to...
Sportswkzo.com

Olympics-Badminton champion Marin withdraws from Tokyo due to knee injury

MADRID (Reuters) – Reigning women’s singles Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin of Spain has withdrawn from the Tokyo games due to a knee ligament injury, a statement on her social media channels said. The five-time European and three-time world champion said she has torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and...
Worldrock947.com

Olympics-Australian baseballers give up on Olympic bid due to COVID

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia has pulled out of the final baseball qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics due to “insurmountable” challenges amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s national governing body said. The decision comes less than a week after Taiwan’s withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico,...