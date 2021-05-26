Tokyo Olympics 2021: Could the postponed 2020 event be cancelled due to Covid?
Leading International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as planned unless "Armageddon" occurs in the run-up. Pound told the Evening Standard he was confident the Olympics would proceed as anticipated in August, saying: “The people coming for the large measure will be vaccinated, will upon arrival be put in a bubble and kept in a bubble until they go back home.www.telegraph.co.uk