World Ocean Day was this week and, look, I'm not going to spend this newsletter bumming you out about the rampant plastic pollution problem in our oceans, or how we're going to run out of fish. No! I'd much rather take this time to highlight some of the cool startups that are diving into our water systems and in doing so might just save them and our planet.